Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,532 Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 175,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2,169.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,857 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $528,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,019.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,838 shares of company stock worth $5,205,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $33.77 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.