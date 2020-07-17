Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $245,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cerner by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $285,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $869,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.