Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 2,169.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of New Gold worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 77.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,222,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 967,329 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 14.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,826,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 352,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 482.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 334,349 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 351.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,344,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 890.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 209,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. upped their price target on New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.55 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

NGD opened at $1.36 on Friday. New Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

