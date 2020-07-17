MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $556,000 Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $134.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra cut their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.