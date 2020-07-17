IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,862 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after buying an additional 302,843 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $8,577,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $139.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average of $102.07. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $142.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.68.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

