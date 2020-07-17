Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $58.84.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

