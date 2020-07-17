Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Communications Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Communications Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

JCS stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Communications Systems, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Communications Systems’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Communications Systems Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

