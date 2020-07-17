Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $140,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,258,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,406,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,011 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 744.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,204,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,317,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,459 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of CVE opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.48%. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

