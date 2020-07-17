Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,080,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,775,000 after buying an additional 72,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $48.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Communications Systems, Inc.
Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Communications Systems, Inc.
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $140,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $140,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF
25,112 Shares in Silvercorp Metals Inc Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management
25,112 Shares in Silvercorp Metals Inc Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 27,237 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 27,237 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report