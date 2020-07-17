25,112 Shares in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 450.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 117,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,564 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on SVM shares. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

SVM stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

