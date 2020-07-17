Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 27,237 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,469,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.75.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total transaction of $811,585.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $321.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.63 and its 200 day moving average is $334.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.