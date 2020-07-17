Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,719.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,227.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.75 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

