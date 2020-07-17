BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,450,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 25,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $2,051,350.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $212,952.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,567.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,963,395. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.68. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

