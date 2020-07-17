Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

NYSE:EMR opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

