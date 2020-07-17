BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $486,000 in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,058,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Leidos by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

