BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 575 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of -83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra raised their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

