Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AON by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $200.99 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. MKM Partners decreased their target price on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.