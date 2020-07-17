Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,694.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.