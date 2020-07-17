Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple stock opened at $390.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.