Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 24.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

AYX stock opened at $162.45 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average is $130.24.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $298,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,417 shares of company stock valued at $22,799,336. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

