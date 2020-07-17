Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 44,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple stock opened at $390.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,694.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

