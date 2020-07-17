RDA Financial Network Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,211 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 291,209 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,546.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.