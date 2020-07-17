CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 104.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

