CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 391 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

NYSE LW opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

