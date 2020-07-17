CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 400 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after buying an additional 7,550,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,539,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,809,000 after acquiring an additional 127,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 155,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

