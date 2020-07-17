CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,322 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,251,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

