CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,984 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Metlife were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Metlife by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 121.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,218 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,439,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth $478,086,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MET opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

