CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 5,350 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Davita were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Davita by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 443,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Davita by 456.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Davita in the first quarter worth $2,071,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Davita by 27.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after buying an additional 114,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $84.54 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Davita news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 283,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.38.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.