Verity & Verity LLC Sells 3,998 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $208.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.51 and its 200 day moving average is $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

