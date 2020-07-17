Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $59,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of LIND stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $400.14 million, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.