Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,757 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Target by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Target Co.
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Target Co.
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,159 Shares of Ecolab Inc.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,159 Shares of Ecolab Inc.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in McKesson Co.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in McKesson Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report