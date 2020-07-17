CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.42.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.82.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.