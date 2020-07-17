CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,159 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL opened at $207.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

