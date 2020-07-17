CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in McKesson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in McKesson by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $2,980,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

