Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 11,298 Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $9.63 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

