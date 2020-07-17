Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 11,298 Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $9.63 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,159 Shares of Ecolab Inc.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in McKesson Co.
Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 11,298 Equitrans Midstream
Energy Transfer LP Unit Position Lessened by Wesbanco Bank Inc.
