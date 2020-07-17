Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Position Lessened by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $55,683,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $6.62 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

