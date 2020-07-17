6,460 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $1,433,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 340.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

APAM opened at $34.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

