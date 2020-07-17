Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $216,000 in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after acquiring an additional 593,974 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,136,000 after buying an additional 98,683 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after buying an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,944,000 after buying an additional 131,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.40.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

