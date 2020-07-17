Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,291,000 after purchasing an additional 359,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,321,000 after purchasing an additional 177,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,361,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $109.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

