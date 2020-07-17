Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,300 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of SMTC opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $25,862.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,278.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

