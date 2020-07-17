Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 3,760 PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSMT. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

PriceSmart stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

