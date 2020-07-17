8,626 Shares in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,387,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,720,000 after acquiring an additional 569,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3,486.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,346 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $27.59 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.03 million, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $246,817.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $798,009.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,868 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.