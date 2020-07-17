2,710 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 114.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 803,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,662,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943 in the last three months.

Shares of A stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.04. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Target Co.
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Target Co.
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,159 Shares of Ecolab Inc.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,159 Shares of Ecolab Inc.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in McKesson Co.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in McKesson Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report