2,710 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 114.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 803,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,662,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943 in the last three months.

Shares of A stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.04. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

