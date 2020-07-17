Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $140.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

