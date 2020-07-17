Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $18.50 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.