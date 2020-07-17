300 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $932,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372,406.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $433,947.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,571.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,513,638. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $382.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.01. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $384.21.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.