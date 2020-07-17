Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,597,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,340,000 after purchasing an additional 156,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,708,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

