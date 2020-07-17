Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $234,164,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $73,172,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $97,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $96.59 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $178,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

