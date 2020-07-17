Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 900 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 1,271.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Edison International by 541.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,178,000 after purchasing an additional 326,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

