Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Novocure during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Novocure by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novocure by 229.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Novocure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,451.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 628,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,580.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $71,134.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,044. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 707.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

